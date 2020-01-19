Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Will remain out Monday
The Wizards list Mathews (ankle) as out for Monday's game against the Pistons.
Mathews was labeled as out indefinitely after spraining his right ankle in a Jan. 6 win over the Celtics. With no reports surfacing since that time indicating that the two-way player has resumed practicing, expect Mathews to miss additional games beyond Monday. Mathews had held a rotational role for the Wizards due to the team's mounting injuries prior to getting hurt himself, but Washington finds itself is better health these days. As a result, Mathews could head to the G League's Capital City Go-Go once he gains clearance for game action.
