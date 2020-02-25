The Wizards assigned Payton to the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Tuesday.

Wizards teammates Anzejs Pasecniks and Admiral Schofield will join Payton in the G League, as all three players are scheduled to suit up for Capital City in Tuesday's matchup with the Maine Red Claws. Expect Payton to be recalled ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Nets, though he likely won't find himself in coach Scott Brooks' rotation for that contest.