Wizards' Gary Payton: Back with parent club
Payton was recalled from the G League on Sunday.
Payton didn't see the court Friday against the Mavericks after being moved out of the starting lineup and was subsequently assigned to the Capital City Go-Go, where he put up 16 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in Saturday's game against the Erie Bayhawks. The 27-year-old is averaging 4.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals in 19.8 minutes in 21 NBA games this season.
