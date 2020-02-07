Payton will come off the bench Friday against the Mavericks, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

After three consecutive starts, Payton will head to the bench while Isaac Bonga gets the nod. In four appearances off the pine this season, Payton is averaging 6.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 steals in 24.3 minutes.