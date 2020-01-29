Play

Payton will come off the bench Tuesday against the Bucks.

Coach Scott Brooks will opt to put Isaac Bonga in the starting five, sending Payton to the bench. In three previous appearances off the pine this season, he's averaged 8.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.0 block in 28.7 minutes.

