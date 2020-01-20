Payton will return to the starting lineup for Monday's game against Detroit, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Payton will rejoin the starting five after being demoted to the bench for Friday's game against Toronto. Across 13 games at the NBA level this season, Payton's posting averages of 6.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals in 22.0 minutes.