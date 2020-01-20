Wizards' Gary Payton II: Back amongst starters
Payton will return to the starting lineup for Monday's game against Detroit, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Payton will rejoin the starting five after being demoted to the bench for Friday's game against Toronto. Across 13 games at the NBA level this season, Payton's posting averages of 6.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals in 22.0 minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...