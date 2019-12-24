Wizards' Gary Payton II: Debuts with double-double
Payton II had 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-1 3PT, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, six steals and five assists in 34 minutes off the bench during Monday's 121-115 win at the Knicks.
Payton II's debut couldn't have gone any better, as he registered a double-double while also posting strong defensive and passing numbers. That's not going to be the norm and he's not expected to play 34 minutes on a nightly basis either, but he could have done enough to guarantee a decent amount of playing time in the upcoming contests regardless if he starts or not.
