Wizards' Gary Payton II: Expected to sign 10-day contract
Payton is expected to sign a 10-day contract with the Wizards on Monday, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Payton, who last played with the Lakers late last season, will reportedly be given another chance in the NBA with a 10-day contract with the Washington Wizards. It's not a guarantee though that the Oregon State product will see the court while he tries to prove he belongs in the league. Last year, Payton averaged 9.6 minutes and 3.0 points splitting time with the Bucks and Lakers.
