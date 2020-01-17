Wizards' Gary Payton II: Headed for bench
Payton is set to come off the bench Friday against Toronto, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Payton has started the last 10 games for the Wizards, but the team will switch things up Friday night, giving Isaac Bonga an opportunity to rejoin the lineup. Payton has scored 10 points in two contests off the bench this season.
