Payton II had 10 points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 115-106 win over the Wizards.

Payton II is yet to top the 15-point mark this season since signing with Washington in late December, but he has scored in double digits in two of his last three outings. He has shown an ability to fill the stat sheet thus far, but his limited production as a starter -- 5.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 20.1 minutes per game -- prevents him from having a lot of upside moving forward.