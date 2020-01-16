Wizards' Gary Payton II: Limited production
Payton II had 10 points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 115-106 win over the Wizards.
Payton II is yet to top the 15-point mark this season since signing with Washington in late December, but he has scored in double digits in two of his last three outings. He has shown an ability to fill the stat sheet thus far, but his limited production as a starter -- 5.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 20.1 minutes per game -- prevents him from having a lot of upside moving forward.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...