Updating a previous report, Payton will remain in the starting five for Sunday's game against the Jazz.

Bradley Beal's return from a five-game absence was initially expected to push Payton into a bench role, but Jordan McRae will instead be moved to the second unit. Payton's fantasy outlook should nonetheless take a hit with Beal back in the fold, as there will now be fewer minutes to go around for all of the Wizards' wing options.