Payton will move to the bench for Sunday's game against the Jazz, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Though star guard Bradley Beal (lower leg) will have a minutes restriction in his return to action after missing seven of the Wizards' past eight games, he'll reclaim his usual spot in the starting five, pushing Payton to the bench as a result. Due to the injuries to Beal and a slew of other key contributors, Payton had started each of the previous eight games, averaging 5.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.9 steals in 21.3 minutes. Payton should see his minutes drop off steadily moving forward with Beal, Thomas Bryant (foot) and Davis Bertans (quadriceps) all back in action following multi-week absences.