Payton signed with the Wizards on Monday, though the terms of the contract are unclear at this point.

The reigning G League Player of the Week figures to see rotational minutes for a Wizards team that's significantly depleted by injuries. Payton signed a 10-day contract with the club during the 2018-19 season, appearing in three games and averaging 3.7 points and 1.3 assists in 5.3 minutes. He's spent the entirety of this season in the G League, where he's averaged 21.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 3.2 steals in 32.4 minutes per game. for South Bay.