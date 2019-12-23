Wizards' Gary Payton II: Signs with Wizards
Payton signed with the Wizards on Monday, though the terms of the contract are unclear at this point.
The reigning G League Player of the Week figures to see rotational minutes for a Wizards team that's significantly depleted by injuries. Payton signed a 10-day contract with the club during the 2018-19 season, appearing in three games and averaging 3.7 points and 1.3 assists in 5.3 minutes. He's spent the entirety of this season in the G League, where he's averaged 21.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 3.2 steals in 32.4 minutes per game. for South Bay.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...