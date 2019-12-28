Wizards' Gary Payton II: Starting Saturday
Payton will start Saturday's game against the Knicks, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Payton is getting the nod as Bradley Beal (calf) sits out. Over his past two appearances, Payton has totaled 20 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists, seven steals and two blocks across 65 minutes.
