Wizards' Gary Payton: Starting Thursday
Payton will start Thursday's matchup against the Hornets, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Coach Scott Brooks will opt to put Payton and Isaac Bonga in the starting five, pushing Thomas Bryant to the bench. In 14 starts this season, Payton is averaging 5.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 steals in 18.5 minutes.
