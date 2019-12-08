Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Available Sunday
Mahinmi (rest) isn't included on the Wizards' injury report for Sunday's game against the Clippers.
Mahinmi sat out the Wizards' previous game Friday against the Heat, which was the second half of a back-to-back set. Washington may continue to rest the veteran occasionally throughout the season as a measure to manage his workload coming off an Achilles injury that sidelined him earlier in the campaign, but he looks poised to serve as the backup to Moritz Wagner in most games while Thomas Bryant (foot) is likely out through around mid-January.
