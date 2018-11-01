Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Back to bench Friday
Mahinmi will come off the bench for Friday's game against the Thunder.
Mahinmi took on a prominent role over the last few games, but with he will return to a role off the bench with Dwight Howard (back) returning to the lineup Friday. Howard could be facing a minutes restriction in his first game back, however, so Mahinmi still could get some decent usage as a reserve for the time being.
