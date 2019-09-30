Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Battling sore Achilles
Mahinmi is dealing with a sore Achilles and will not be available to practice Tuesday, Wizards TV host Chris Miller reports.
It's unclear if the issue is anything to worry about long-term, but the veteran will begin the preseason on the shelf. Mahinmi's tenure in Washington has been mostly disappointing, and he'll once again battle for backup center minutes this season behind Thomas Bryant.
More News
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Small forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the small forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Point guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the point guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Shooting guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the shooting guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Rookies to know in Fantasy
Who are the rookies to know for Fantasy players? Nick Whalen breaks down those you need to...