Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Battling sore Achilles

Mahinmi is dealing with a sore Achilles and will not be available to practice Tuesday, Wizards TV host Chris Miller reports.

It's unclear if the issue is anything to worry about long-term, but the veteran will begin the preseason on the shelf. Mahinmi's tenure in Washington has been mostly disappointing, and he'll once again battle for backup center minutes this season behind Thomas Bryant.

