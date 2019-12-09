Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Blocks three shots Sunday

Mahinmi produced nine points (4-4 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 18 minutes during Sunday's 135-119 loss to the Clippers.

Mahinmi had his best game of the season Sunday, outplaying Mo Wagner who remained in the starting unit. Mahinmi has been a non-factor thus far this season and this would appear to more a matchup based highlight. Mahinmi has the ability to collect blocks and rebounds in bunches but the playing time is typically far too low. Wagner should continue to start and with a favorable matchup against the Hornets, Mahinmi could revert back to his normal production.