Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Blocks three shots Sunday
Mahinmi produced nine points (4-4 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 18 minutes during Sunday's 135-119 loss to the Clippers.
Mahinmi had his best game of the season Sunday, outplaying Mo Wagner who remained in the starting unit. Mahinmi has been a non-factor thus far this season and this would appear to more a matchup based highlight. Mahinmi has the ability to collect blocks and rebounds in bunches but the playing time is typically far too low. Wagner should continue to start and with a favorable matchup against the Hornets, Mahinmi could revert back to his normal production.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...