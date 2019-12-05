Play

Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Cleared for season debut

Mahinmi (Achilles) is available Thursday against the 76ers, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Mahinmi has been cleared to make his season debut after missing the first 19 games with an Achilles injury. He should serve as the team's backup center while Thomas Bryant (foot) is on the mend.

