Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Closes in on double-double

Mahinmi put up eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block in 23 minutes during Sunday's 98-95 loss to the Pacers.

Mahinmi continues to come off the bench behind Marcin Gortat but saw more court-time than the Polish big-man, finishing within sight of a double-double. Mahinmi doesn't offer much upside but is arguably the better option for the Wizards in the center position and could be useful in deeper leagues as the playoffs draw ever nearer.