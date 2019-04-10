Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Closes season with double-double
Mahinmi registered 11 points (4-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block over 25 minutes Tuesday against Boston.
Mahinmi didn't quite have his shot working from the field, but he did knock home two of his three attempts from downtown and secured his first double-double of the year in the regular season finale. He failed to factor into Washington's rotation on a consistent basis during the 2018-2019 campaign and averaged 3.9 points along with 3.5 boards over 33 matchups.
More News
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...