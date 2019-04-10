Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Closes season with double-double

Mahinmi registered 11 points (4-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block over 25 minutes Tuesday against Boston.

Mahinmi didn't quite have his shot working from the field, but he did knock home two of his three attempts from downtown and secured his first double-double of the year in the regular season finale. He failed to factor into Washington's rotation on a consistent basis during the 2018-2019 campaign and averaged 3.9 points along with 3.5 boards over 33 matchups.