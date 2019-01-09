Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Complete line in loss
Mahinmi totaled 10 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 202 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal in 16 minutes Tuesday against Philadelphia.
After approaching a double-double Sunday, Mahinmi had perhaps his best all-around game of the year, scoring in double-figures for the third-time this season and tying a career-high with five dimes. Mahinmi's playing time has ticked up recently, but he's still averaging just 14.5 minutes on the year, and has cracked 20 minutes just five time on the season. Until he's given a steadier role, Mahinmi can't be considered an option in standard formats.
