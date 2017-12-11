Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Day-to-day with sore knee
Mahinmi is considered day-to-day due to a sore knee, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
Mahinmi was held out of Monday's practice and should be considered questionable heading into Tuesday's matchup with the Nets in Brooklyn. The 31-year-old has seen increased minutes of late, playing 25 and 24 minutes, respectively, in the Wizards' last two games. He had 10 points and eight rebounds Thursday in Phoenix and followed up with 14 points and three assists Saturday against the Clippers.
