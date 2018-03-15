Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Double-doubles in 24 minutes off the bench

Mahinmi posted 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, an assist a steal and a blocked shot in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 125-124 win over the Celtics.

Mahinmi notched his first double-double of the season in this double-overtime matchup and actually logged more minutes than starter Marcin Gortat, who struggled mightily with his shot on Wednesday. While a shift in the starting lineup isn't imminent just yet, Mahinmi is slowly waking up as a key contributor off the bench and could contend for more time if Gortat continues to underperform.