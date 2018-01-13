Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Fills it up in Fridays win
Mahinmi recorded 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks, one assist, and one steal in 21 minutes during Friday's 125-119 win over the Magic.
Mahinmi managed season highs in points and blocks while earning 20-plus minutes for the seventh time through 40 appearances in 2017-18. All seven of those outings have come in Mahinmi's last 21 tilts, so he is trending upward even though he remains an inconsistent fantasy option. Unless Marcin Gortat gets traded or injured, Mahinmi's role will likely continue to be limited.
