Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Game-time call Wednesday
Mahinmi (knee) is a game-time decision for Wednesday's tilt against the Grizzlies, Chase Hughes of NBCS Washington reports.
Mahinmi underwent an MRI, which came back clean. He missed Tuesday's game against the Nets after going through a typical pregame warmup to test the knee and determining he shouldn't take the floor. It appears he'll go through the same process Wednesday. In his stead, Jason Smith absorbed the majority of the reserve center role, playing 28 minutes, posting nine points and five rebounds.
