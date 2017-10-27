Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Game-time decision Friday

Mahinmi (ankle) is considered a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Warriors, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Mahinmi left Wednesday's loss to the Lakers with the sprained ankle and was unable to return. He'll likely test the ankle one last time in pregame warmups before a final decision is made, but if the big man is unable to play, look for Jason Smith to take on more frontcourt minutes off the bench Friday.