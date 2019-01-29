Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Game-time decision vs. Cavs

Mahinmi (thumb) went through shootaround and will be a game-time decision Tuesday in Cleveland.

Mahinmi has missed just one contest due to a sprained right thumb, and he could be on track to play given his participation in shootaround Tuesday. Look for Mahinmi to test out the injury pregame before a decision on his status is made.

