Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Given green light
Mahinmi (finger) has been upgraded to available for Monday's game against the Celtics, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.
Mahinmi's finger apparently feels better as the veteran center's been cleared to play Monday. He'll presumably return to the starting five, where he's averaging 7.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 22.4 minutes in 12 games.
