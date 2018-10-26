Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Goes through shootaround, game-time call

Mahinmi (back) went through morning shootaround and is a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Kings, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Mahinmi's participation in morning shootaround is encouraging. However, the team will seemingly wait until closer to tipoff to confirm his availability.

