Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Goes through shootaround, game-time call
Mahinmi (back) went through morning shootaround and is a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Kings, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Mahinmi's participation in morning shootaround is encouraging. However, the team will seemingly wait until closer to tipoff to confirm his availability.
More News
-
Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Questionable for Friday•
-
Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Will be game-time call•
-
Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Questionable Wednesday vs. Warriors•
-
Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Questionable to return Monday•
-
Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Plays just 11 minutes in start•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times