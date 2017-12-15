Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: 'Good chance' to play Friday

Mahinmi (knee), according to coach Scott Brooks, has a "good chance" of playing Friday against the Clippers, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

This news makes it seem like Mahinmi, who has been sidelined over the past two games, should be considered probable rather than questionable. More word should emerge as Mahinmi goes through pre-game warmups. If he's held out again, Jason Smith should continue to get additional run.