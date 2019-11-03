Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Limited in practice Sunday
Mahinmi (Achilles) was a limited participant in practice Sunday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Mahinmi, who has been dealing with a strained right Achilles since the beginning of October, returned to the practiced floor Sunday but was only able to shoot. The center is anticipated to be out until mid-November, although it appears that Mahinmi may be closer to returning than originally expected.
