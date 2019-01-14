Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Limited role Sunday

Mahinmi was limited to seven minutes in Sunday's 140-138 double-overtime loss to the Raptors. He finished with four points (2-3 FG), two rebounds and one assist.

Mahinmi's stock appeared to be on the rise after he averaged 8.3 points, 8.3 boards, 2.7 steals, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in a three-game span, but he's been limited to fewer than 10 minutes the past two contests. The lack of playing time Sunday was particularly noteworthy given that 10 extra minutes were available at center with the two overtime periods. It appears any uptick in use Mahinmi receives will come mostly when the Wizards face bigger centers, with starter Thomas Bryant handling an even greater share of the minutes versus lankier, floor-stretching fives like the Raptors' Serge Ibaka.