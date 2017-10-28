Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Logs 13 minutes in loss

Mahinmi (ankle) recorded two points (1-3 FG) and three rebounds across 13 minutes in Friday's loss to the Warriors.

Mahinmi was considered questionable for the contest after suffering an ankle injury in Wednesday's loss to the Lakers. However, the injury does not appear to be that serious, as the big man logged his usual minutes providing depth in the frontcourt.

