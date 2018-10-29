Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Most productive game of season

Mahinmi managed 11 points (3-5 FG, 5-6 FT) and seven rebounds across 29 minutes in the Wizards' 136-104 loss to the Clippers on Sunday. He's averaging 7.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 steal in his two games since returning from a one-game absence due to a back injury.

Mahinmi continues to log starts for Dwight Howard (back), with Sunday's outing by far his most productive to date. The 11-year veteran was uncharacteristically involved on the offensive end, with his five shot attempts a season high. Mahinmi's primary fantasy contributions come from his work on the boards, and he's expected to only log minutes in the teens once Howard, who did not travel with the team on the current West Coast road trip, is back in action.