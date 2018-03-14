Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Nears double-double off bench
Mahinmi registered 10 points, (5-7 FG), nine rebounds, two steals and one block across 23 minutes during a 116-111 loss to the Timberwolves on Tuesday.
Mahinmi nearly secured his first double-double of the season in Tuesday's loss as he fell just one rebound short. The two steals also marked his best total since Feb. 5. Mahinmi had scored a combined total of 10 points across the previous four games, so don't expect a repeat performance from him.
