Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Non-factor off bench

Mahinmi managed two points (1-3 FG), two rebounds, two blocks and one steal through 11 minutes of action during the Wizards 119-115 loss at the Cavaliers.

Mahinmi was a non-factor off the bench for the Wizards Thursday, as he also turned the ball over three times. Currently, the France native is averaging 4.8 points and 4.0 rebounds in 14.8 minutes over 75 games played this season.