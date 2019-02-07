Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Not in rotation

Mahinmi (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Wednesday in the Wizards' 148-129 loss to the Bucks.

It's the second time in three games that Mahinmi has failed to play, and his lone appearance during that span was just eight minutes in length. While the Wizards have been short on center depth since Dwight Howard required lower-back surgery in late November, coach Scott Brooks has mostly been inclined to use small-ball lineups rather than relying on Mahinmi when starter Thomas Bryant is on the bench. Mahinmi's path to playing time became even more muddled Wednesday, when the Wizards acquired two more frontcourt options from the Bulls in Bobby Portis and Jabari Parker.