Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Now questionable for Sunday
Mahinmi is dealing with a right thumb sprain and has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday's game against the Spurs.
The Wizards had previously labeled Mahinmi as probable on their initial injury report released Saturday, but there's apparently more concern about his status a day later. If Mahinmi ends up sitting out Sunday, starting center Thomas Bryant would likely handle an enhanced role. Jeff Green and Otto Porter could also be asked to play some more minutes in the frontcourt as part of small-ball lineups.
