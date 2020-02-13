Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: One point shy of double-double

Mahinmi had nine points (3-7 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 114-96 win over the Knicks.

Mahinmi continues to hold down the fort as the starting center with Thomas Bryant (foot) still sidelined. It's unclear if Bryant will be ready to return after the All-Star break, and for as long as he's not available Mahinmi makes for a decent dart throw in daily leagues on nights when the matchup is on the friendly side.