Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Out six weeks

Mahinmi (Achilles) will remain out for roughly six weeks, Andrew Joe Potter of The Score reports.

Mahinmi is dealing with a strained right Achilles, which will keep him out of the entirety of training camp, as well as the first three weeks of the regular season. As a result, the Wizards will be rather shorthanded at center to begin the year, so Moritz Wagner and rookie Rui Hachimura could pick up a few extra minutes behind Thomas Bryant.