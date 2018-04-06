Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Out with concussion

Mahinmi is listed as out for Friday's contest against the Hawks due to a concussion.

It's not exactly clear when Mahinmi suffered the concussion, though it'll keep him out Friday and possibly longer depending on how quickly he can pass through protocol. While he's out, Jason Smith could see extra run. Markieff Morris could also see extra run at center, forcing Mike Scott or Kelly Oubre into a bigger role.

