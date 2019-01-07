Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Playing time on rise
Mahinmi logged 25 minutes off the bench and finished with nine points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 boards, two steals, two blocks and one assist Sunday in the Wizards' 116-98 win over the Thunder.
While the Wizards' comfortable margin of victory inflated Mahinmi's playing time, the veteran center has nonetheless resurfaced as a rotation option with Markieff Morris (neck) recently joining Dwight Howard (back) on the team's injured list. Mahinmi's playing time will likely dwindle in matchups with teams that lean on small-ball lineups, but he should at least crack the 10-minute barrier in the next two games with back-to-back matchups on tap Tuesday and Wednesday versus Joel Embiid and the 76ers.
