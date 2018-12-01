Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Plays 10 minutes in Friday's loss
Mahinmi managed two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in 10 minutes during Friday's 123-98 loss to the 76ers.
Mahinmi saw his first game action since Nov. 16, as coach Scott Brooks has relied on more small-ball lineups compared to back in October. Even with Dwight Howard (lower body) undergoing surgery and being expected to miss the next couple months, Mahinmi can likely be left on waiver wires.
