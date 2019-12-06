Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Plays 13 minutes in debut

Mahinmi (Achilles) logged 13 minutes off the bench in Thursday's 119-113 win over the 76ers, finishing with seven points (2-5 FG, 3-4 FT) and five rebounds.

Mahinmi looked good in his first action of the season after an Achilles injury kept him sidelined for the first 19 games. He could see a slight uptick in playing time once the injury is further in the rear-view mirror, but the 7-13 Wizards will likely turn to Moritz Wagner to handle the bulk of the minutes at center while starter Thomas Bryant (foot) is sidelined into January. The Wizards will wrap up a back-to-back set Friday in Miami, so Mahinmi could be a candidate to sit out as part of a load-management program.