Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Plays just 11 minutes in start

Mahinmi finished with just three points, two blocks, one rebound, and one steal in 11 minutes during Thursday's 113-112 loss to the Heat.

Mahinmi was inserted into the starting lineup with Dwight Howard (back) on the sidelines but failed to do anything with his opportunity. Howard could return as soon as Saturday against the Raptors which would send Mahinmi back to the bench. As demonstrated here, Mahinmi has no standard league value and is really only relevant in very deep formats.