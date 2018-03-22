Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Productive with extra run Wednesday
Mahinmi supplied 12 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 98-90 loss to the Spurs.
It was the continuation of a progressively emerging usage trend, as Mahinmi once again outpaced starter Marcin Gortat in playing time while notching his third double-digit scoring effort in the last four games. The 10-year veteran has actually seen well over 20 minutes in all three of those contests, but in a testament to how drastically his opportunities can still vary, he's also logged single-digit minutes in three other contests during March. Therefore, while certainly a solid scorer and rebounder when given the minutes, Mahinmi remains a somewhat risky night-to-night play, whether in deep season-long or daily formats.
