Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Pulls down seven rebounds Sunday

Mahinmi finished with two points and seven rebounds in 20 minutes during Sunday's 113-110 loss to New York.

Mahinmi actually saw some playing time Sunday, making just his second appearance in over two months. Despite the loss of Dwight Howard (back) for the season, Mahinmi has been clearly superseded in the rotation by Thomas Bryant and should not be on anyone's radar at this stage.

More News
Our Latest Stories