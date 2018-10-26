Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Questionable for Friday

Mahinmi (back) is questionable for Friday's game against Sacremento.

Mahinmi was held out of Wednesday's contest against Golden State due to back spasms, but there's a chance he could see the court in Washington's upcoming matchup. He's scored just five points in three games this season and more information surrounding Mahinmi's availability should emerge following shootaround.

